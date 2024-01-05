WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall will host a Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the court area near Billy Beez.

The start of a new year is the perfect time to make a resolution to become a regular blood platelet donor in 2024. All who come to give blood this month will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exciting trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

This includes travel, hotel, $1000 gift card, pre-game activities and more! Terms do apply – visit redcrossblood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

Use your RapidPass or the Blood Donor app to schedule your time for Tuesday, January 9th. You can also call 1-800-REDCROSS or go to redcrossblood.org to secure your donation time.

For more information, visit www.shopsalmonrunmall.com.