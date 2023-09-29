WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Salmon Run Mall is going to get spooky once again this Halloween.

Salmon Run Mall is thrilled to host a fantastic Halloween celebration for the whole family. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 in Center Court, where various nonprofit organizations have come together to sponsor an array of fun Halloween games and giveaways.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the entire mall opens its doors to little trick-or-treaters (accompanied by an adult) for mall wide trick-or-treating. Gather the little goblins and ghoul-friends and get ready to roam the mall collecting sweet treats, and many store employees will be dressed for the occasion. All participating stores will have a “Trick-or-Treat Here” sign posted on their store front the night of the event.

Don’t forget to come dressed in your Halloween best. Whether you’re a scary monster, a charming princess, or anything in between, show off your creativity and style.

Salmon Run Mall is committed to providing a safe, well-lit, and climate-controlled environment for our littlest ghosts and goblins this Halloween. It’s the perfect place for families to celebrate together without worrying about the weather!