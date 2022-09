The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Autism Awareness Walk will take place on Saturday, September 10 at The Village Park on Main Street in Canton.

Registration begins at 9am and the walk starts at 10am. Participants can register on the day of the event at the park.

The first 350 registered participants will receive a free gift bag. Prizes will be awarded with flag and costume contests. Walkers who raise $50 or more will get a free t-shirt, while supplies last.