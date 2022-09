The Sackets Harbor Historical Society is presenting Porch Music Fest 2022 on September 10 from noon to 6pm.

Porch Music Fest features musical performances on porches throughout the center area of Sackets Harbor. It is free and open to all. Bring a chair and enjoy.

A list of porches and a music schedule can be found on the Sackets Harbor Historical Society’s website or by calling 315-778-0156.