At the Dulles State Office Building on Sunday, September 10, there will be the first annual Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Dulles State Office Building,

317 Washington St.

Watertown, NY 13601

The event will start at 8 a.m. and participants will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers.

The Memorial Stair climb is a symbolic event held to honor and remember the first responders killed because of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, reminding participants of the sacrifices made by first responders who climbed stairs to save lives during the attacks.

More information about the event and to register for the climb can be found on the Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb’s website.