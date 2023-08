Evans Mills Fire Department is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to Benefit Miss Olivia Gorman.

Evans Mills Fire Department

8615 Leray St

Evans Mills, NY 13637

Fundraiser is to help with the medical cost for Indian River attendee Olivia Gorman.

The dinner will start at 5 p.m. and will end when the food runs out. The Spaghetti dinner includes dinner and dessert and will cost $12 for adults and $7 for children.