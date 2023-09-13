Breezy Maples Farm is hosting Pony-Palooza on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.

The event will be at 331 Willard Road in Massena and will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 16 and noon to 5 p.m. on September 17.

Admission price is $8 per person and PonyPalooza activities are included with admission along with wagon rides, corn maze bounce house, petting zoo train rides and more.

Everyone is invited to come to this hands-on learning experience with Demonstrations, Vendors and Education, where you can speak with local instructors and barn managers.