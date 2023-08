There will be a chicken BBQ hosted by The Friends of Cheryl on Saturday, September 16 at 2 p.m.

The event will benefit Cheryl Bigelow who is battling skin cancer. There will be a chicken BBQ, music, food and drinks, raffles, 50:50 and more at:

Adams Legion

10 S. Main Street,

Adams, NY

For more information or to donate you can contact Erica at 315-405-7138