The Dick & Betty Dier Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, September 16 at the Thompson Park Golf Course.

Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the shotgun starting at 10 a.m.

You can register a team to play by e-mailing Tom Dier at tdier2972@gmail.com. There will be a fee of $75 per person, $300 at team, all captain and crew questions can be directed to Dier at phone number 315-783-5674.

Food will be included at the event along with prizes & raffles.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the American Cancer Society.