The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Victorian Craft Fair at the Paddock Mansion on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paddock Mansion

228 Washington Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Admission to the fair is $5 and will have local crafters, vendor stalls and food trucks. Guests are invited to take a stroll through the gardens and explore the Paddock Mansion.

More information is available by contacting the Jefferson County Historical Society by phone at 315-782-3491 or by email at admin@jeffersoncountyhistory.org.