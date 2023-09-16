Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Division 1 is hosting a Chicken BBQ.

The BBQ will be at Altieri’s Italian American Market on Bradley St. in Watertown on Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. and will end when the food runs out.

Altieri’s Italian American Market

948 Bradley St

Watertown, NY 13601

The dinners are $14 each and will have a Half-Chicken, Baked Beans, Pasta Salad, Corn and Bread.

The dinners are take-out only and can be pre-ordered on Saturday, September 16 by 9 p.m. for $12. All pre-orders should be picked up by 12:30 p.m. on September 17.

To pre-order email aoh1wtn@gmail.com and leave your name, phone number and number of BBQ dinners you want.

Proceeds will go to help Division Programs.