A craft fair and flea market will be held on Saturday, September 2, at Bedford Creek Campground on Route 3 in Sacketts Harbor.
All are welcome to shop for fall decorations and Christmas gifts from the vendors and there will be a food truck and music as well.
List of some vendors in attendance:
- Mason Jars, Signs & More;
- CraftyMoments;
- A Slice of Beautiful;
- Summer’s Stylish Nails;
- Bethany’s Custom Creations;
- Bris tie dye barkery;
- Flea market items from George; and
- More…
There will be signs leading the way from the campground to the pavilion.