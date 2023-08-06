A craft fair and flea market will be held on Saturday, September 2, at Bedford Creek Campground on Route 3 in Sacketts Harbor.

All are welcome to shop for fall decorations and Christmas gifts from the vendors and there will be a food truck and music as well.

List of some vendors in attendance:

  • Mason Jars, Signs & More;
  • CraftyMoments;
  • A Slice of Beautiful;
  • Summer’s Stylish Nails;
  • Bethany’s Custom Creations;
  • Bris tie dye barkery;
  • Flea market items from George; and
  • More…

There will be signs leading the way from the campground to the pavilion.