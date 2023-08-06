A craft fair and flea market will be held on Saturday, September 2, at Bedford Creek Campground on Route 3 in Sacketts Harbor.

All are welcome to shop for fall decorations and Christmas gifts from the vendors and there will be a food truck and music as well.

List of some vendors in attendance:

Mason Jars, Signs & More;

CraftyMoments;

A Slice of Beautiful;

Summer’s Stylish Nails;

Bethany’s Custom Creations;

Bris tie dye barkery;

Flea market items from George; and

More…

There will be signs leading the way from the campground to the pavilion.