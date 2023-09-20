Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library is alerting witches, wizards and muggles of all ages that there will be a Back to Hogwarts celebration.

The Back to Hogwarts celebration will be at Flower Memorial Library on Friday, September 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

At the event you can:

Make your own paper Weasley clock;

Answer trivia questions;

Get sorted into your Hogwarts house; and

Watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Potions Master Seth of The Magick Apothecary will also be in attendance to instruct a Potions Class for attendees.

This free event is open to all ages, all activities are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last and costumes are absolutely encouraged.

The computer lab and circulation desk will not be open for use during this time.