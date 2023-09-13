The North Country Nightmare’s Haunted Hayride opens on Friday, September 22, at 7 p.m.

The hayride will run every Friday and Saturday night at 17940 US Route 11 in Watertown until Saturday, October 28 with ticket sales starting at 6:30 p.m. and the last tickets sold at 10 p.m.

Tickets will be $10 per person and parental guidance is recommended for any children under the age of 13.

You can dress up if you’d like but you are asked not to wear masks.

The event will have Food Trucks every night and you can enjoy the midway with photo ops, popcorn, movies on the projector and a spooky pumpkin patch.

If the haunted hayride is too spooky for you there will be a family-friendly hayride every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.