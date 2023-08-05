The Norwood Model Railroad Club is sponsoring its 14th Annual Model Train, Toy & Collectible Expo.

The event will take place at the Massena Arena, Massena, NY on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the expo is $5 with children under the age of 10 free. there will be more than 7 operating model train layouts of varied sizes and gauges, vendors and attend a clinic on model railroad scenery. There will also be free miniature outdoor train rides, weather permitting, for young and old and a concession food stand will be available.