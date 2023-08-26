Adams Fire Corporation holds its third annual Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, September 3 at 12:30 p.m.

To participate in the tournament each team will need to pay $40 with cash or check to:

Adams Fire Corporation

Po Box 52

Adams, NY 13605

Teams must sign in by Noon on September 3 and are reminded to bring their own bags and cornhole boards. The tournament will be a double elimination losers’ bracket and winners will be the first to 21 wins.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and you are asked not to bring your own.

Questions can be directed to Sue Ryder at 315-778-1994.