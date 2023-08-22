Bob Johnson CDJR Presents Food Truck Frenzy at the Salmon Run Mall on Sunday, September 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

﻿The food truck lineup:

  • Food Zone;
  • Warrior Wagon;
  • Moose Knuckles;
  • Red Pop Lemonade;
  • Thousand Islands Winery; and
  • Nibbles Snackery.

The crafter & vendor lineup:

  • Autumn’s Originals;
  • Lety’s Bling Shoppe;
  • PCS Woodworking;
  • Cole’s Candles;
  • Craft Designs by Doug;
  • Sawdust Dreams LLC.;
  • You Time Creations;
  • Little Lily Handmade Jewelry;
  • Country Creations;
  • CaffeineHolic; and
  • many more.

All are invited and there will also be free face painting and balloon animals.