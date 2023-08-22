Bob Johnson CDJR Presents Food Truck Frenzy at the Salmon Run Mall on Sunday, September 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

﻿The food truck lineup:

Food Zone;

Warrior Wagon;

Moose Knuckles;

Red Pop Lemonade;

Thousand Islands Winery; and

Nibbles Snackery.

The crafter & vendor lineup:

Autumn’s Originals;

Lety’s Bling Shoppe;

PCS Woodworking;

Cole’s Candles;

Craft Designs by Doug;

Sawdust Dreams LLC.;

You Time Creations;

Little Lily Handmade Jewelry;

Country Creations;

CaffeineHolic; and

many more.

All are invited and there will also be free face painting and balloon animals.