Bob Johnson CDJR Presents Food Truck Frenzy at the Salmon Run Mall on Sunday, September 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The food truck lineup:
- Food Zone;
- Warrior Wagon;
- Moose Knuckles;
- Red Pop Lemonade;
- Thousand Islands Winery; and
- Nibbles Snackery.
The crafter & vendor lineup:
- Autumn’s Originals;
- Lety’s Bling Shoppe;
- PCS Woodworking;
- Cole’s Candles;
- Craft Designs by Doug;
- Sawdust Dreams LLC.;
- You Time Creations;
- Little Lily Handmade Jewelry;
- Country Creations;
- CaffeineHolic; and
- many more.
All are invited and there will also be free face painting and balloon animals.