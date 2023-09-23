Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Horticulture Educators, Cierra Williams and Sue Gwise, for a Fall Nature Hike on Saturday, September 30, at:
Robert G. Wehle State Park
5182 State Park Rd
Henderson, NY 13650
The attendees will meet the educators in the parking lot adjacent to the playground for the start of the hike. Attendees should know that the trail will be flat and just over a mile in length.
Learn about:
- Tree identification;
- Native plant species; and
- Invasive species.
To participate in the hike register Here before Friday, September 29.