Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Horticulture Educators, Cierra Williams and Sue Gwise, for a Fall Nature Hike on Saturday, September 30, at:

Robert G. Wehle State Park

5182 State Park Rd

Henderson, NY 13650

The attendees will meet the educators in the parking lot adjacent to the playground for the start of the hike. Attendees should know that the trail will be flat and just over a mile in length.

Learn about:

Tree identification;

Native plant species; and

Invasive species.

To participate in the hike register Here before Friday, September 29.