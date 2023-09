It’s the 3rd Annual Oktoberfest at Boots Brewing Company on Saturday, September 30 starting at Noon and ending at 10 p.m.

Boots Brewing Company

89 Public Sq

Watertown, NY 13601

Commemorative 1/2L and 1L steins will be available.

There will be traditional German styles flowing from the taps, with food provided by Spokes and music.

There will be Stein holding contests, a best-dressed contest and pretzel eating contests starting at 4:30 p.m. if you sign up by 4 p.m. the day of the event.