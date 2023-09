There will be a Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, September 30, to support the theater room at the North Country Children’s Museum in memory of Addie Greene.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. at the Sandstone Courts at 43 Pine St. in Potsdam, NY.

There will also be food, raffles and 50/50, all are welcome to watch some pickleball and support the North Country Children’s Museum