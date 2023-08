There will be a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, September 30, from 12 p.m. To 3 p.m. at the Italian American Club at 192 Bellew Ave in Watertown.

The dinner is $15 each and can be taken to go. There will be raffles a bake sale and a silent auction.

The dinner will benefit Joe Ratigliano and his Family, Ratigliano has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer.