South Jeff Softball presents its 8th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 9, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Adams Country Club.

The deadline for entry fee and registration is Friday, September 1 and will be $260 per 4-person captain and crew team. The entry fee includes a cart, green fees, skins, a grilled lunch on the turn and a small donation to the softball program.

Cash prizes are available for the longest drive, closest to pin, putting contest and skins. You can contact Steve Randall by phone at 315-783-5275 or by email at srandall1@twcny.rr.com to to register or sponsor a hole.