ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 19th annual Blues in the Bay festival will take place from Friday, September 1 until Monday, September 4 sponsored by the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce.

There will be a number of bands and activities set to take place during the weekend. There will be a blues craft fair at the pavilion on Saturday and Sunday.

The Double Barrel Blues Band will host the event. Here is the list of performers:

Friday, September 1

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: String of Pearls

Saturday, September 2

1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Mark Hoffman Blues Band

3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Tas Cru Blues Band

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Ron Spencer Blues Band

Sunday, September 3

1 p.m.-3 p.m.: StratCat Willie and Strays

3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Double Barrel Blues Band

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: TBA

Monday, September 4

1 p.m.-4 p.m.: All-Star Jam

There are still sponsorship opportunities available for the event. For more information, call 315-482-931.