CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A chili dinner to benefit the Carthage Pop Warner football organization Saturday, October 14 at the Carthage Church of the Nazarene.

The event will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will cost $12. Meals will consist of chili, corn bread, dessert and drinks.

Delivery is available within the Carthage School District and orders will be accepted between 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a number of raffles at the event. For more information, contact Jennika at (315) 408-5831 or Sam at (315) 523-5101.