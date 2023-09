PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a bottle and can drive to benefit the Port Leyden Fire Department and Ambulance running from Friday, September 15 through Monday, September 25.

There are drop-off locations at Redmonds Redemptions on 5223 Greig Road in the town of Greig and at the Collins Residence at 7303 East Main Street in Port Leyden.

Bottles can also be picked up by calling Tom at 315-941-5702. All proceeds will benefit the fire department and the ambulance squad.