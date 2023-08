CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – American Legion Smith-Savage Post 583 will host a golf tournament on Saturday, September 16 at C-Way Golf Course.

The cost for the 4-person captain-and-crew tournament is $240 and teams must pay at the time of sign-up. The tournament will start with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The fee pays for golfing, cart and food on the course. There will be a dinner and awards ceremony at the Dexter American Legion afterwards.