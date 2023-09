CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cape Vincent Lion’s Club will host a breakfast buffet to benefit the Stone family on at the Recreation Park at 602 South James Street on Sunday, September 17.

The cost is $8 per adults and $4 for kids 12 and under. A family package is also available for $20. The meal will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

French toast, pancakes, eggs, sausage, home fries, sausage gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea and milk will be served at the event.