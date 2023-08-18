ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The inaugural Watertown Ski Patrol golf tournament will be Sunday, September 17 at Adams Country Club. The event is presented by Dry Hill Ski Area.

Registration is at 8 a.m. and there will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the 4-person captain-and-crew event is $320 per team. The cost includes golf, cart, gifts and food at the turn. All proceeds will benefit the volunteer Watertown Ski Patrol.

Tournament sponsorships are also available at the $100 and $400 levels. For more information, contact Chris Ramie at cramie.nnysnowsports@gmail.com