CAPE VINCENT. N.Y. (WWTI) – The Frank Dolan Memorial Vintage and Classic Vehicle Show will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, September 2 on the Cape Vincent Village Green at 173 North James Street.

There will be a number of classic and vintage cars on display during the day in a number of classes and divisions. The cost to pre-register cars for the event is $10 and $8 for military members. Registration on the day of the event costs $20 with the price $18 for military members. No autos will be accepted after 10:59 a.m. on the day of the event.

There will also be a Sensory Lane, which is a hands-on experience for children of all ages to explore a Monster Truck, a Race Car, Emergency Vehicles and more. This will be located along Gouvello Street and the Village Green.

Food will be provided at the Cape Vincent Lion’s Club on Broadway. There will be music provided and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, call the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce at 315-654-2481, text 315-783-5591 or email at capevincentchamber@gmail.com.