MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Morristown Fire Department will host its 19th annual golf tournament on Saturday, September 2.

The 4-person captain-and-crew starts at 10 a.m. and will be at Langbrook Meadows Golf Course in Brier Hill. The entry fee is $320 per team and includes golf, cart, lunch on the turn, skins, prizes and steak dinner at the conclusion.

For more information or to sign-up, contact Jay at 315-323-9069.