The St. Lawrence Valley Paddlers will host the Remington II Canoe, Kayak and SUP Race in Rensselaer Falls on Saturday, September 2.

Registration will be at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. The event will start in Rensselaer Falls off West Front Street on the Oswegatchie River. It will be a six-mile course that goes downstream on the Oswegatchie River starts in Rensselaer Falls and finishes above the dam in Heuvelton during their Labor Day festival.

Paddlers can pre-register by Tuesday, August 15 to receive a Remington II t-shirt and save $5 or $10 over race day registrations. To register, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/w7e4c8n5