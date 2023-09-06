SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce will co-host the Business After Hours event at the Boathouse Restaurant and Bar at 214 West Main Street in Sackets on Wednesday, September 20.

The cost for businesses is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-chamber members. The event runs from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and music. A 50/50 raffle and business card drop prize drawing will also be held.

For more information, contact program director Allison Andrews at allison@waterownny.com.