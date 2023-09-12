CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Constable Hall Association will host its annual online auction from Thursday, September 21 through Tuesday, September 26.

People will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of incredible items at the Adirondack Asset Auctions website. The generosity of local businesses and friends of the Hall means there will bea good selection of new items, collectables, gift certificates, and cards up for grabs.

Proceeds will go to directly supporting the maintenance of the historic Constable Hall. Every dollar raised by the Constable Hall Association goes towards preserving the integrity of its buildings, garden, and grounds, as well as the development of enriching cultural and educational programs.

Constable Hall, located in the Adirondack Tug Hill Region of Lewis County. Perched on a hillside, it provides views of the Black River Valley and the Adirondack Mountains in the distance. This Federal style limestone building, constructed in the early 1800’s by William Constable, Jr., holds the key to the captivating history of the North Country.