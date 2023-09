CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce will host its 15th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23.

The event will run from noon until 5 p.m. at the Cape Vincent Village Green at 357 Broadway. People ages 21 are the only ones permitted to attend the event.

The festival will have beer, food and music. For more information, visit capecevincent.org.