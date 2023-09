REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Indian River Lakes Conservancy will host a Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday, September 23 at the Redwood Hill Preserve at 44010 Stine Road.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will have pumpkin painting, crafts, nature presentations, music and treats. The conservancy urges anyone attending to wear flannel.

For more information, visit indianriverlakes.org or call 315-482-4757.