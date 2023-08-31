CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Morley Wesleyan Church at 7254 County Route 27 in Morley will host its Fall Festival from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

The event is for the entire family and will have hayrides, horse rides, crafters, bounce houses, games for children and adults. The games for adults include cornhole, Texas horseshoes and more along with apple cider making.

There will also be free hot dogs. In case of rain, all the activities will be moved indoors.

For more information, contact Ralph Williams at rhw74@yahoo.com.