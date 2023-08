ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Rossie Community Center will have its inaugural fall festival on Saturday, September 23 at 918 County Route 3.

The festival will be from noon until 5 p.m. and will have a number of activites. There will be food trucks, all kinds of vendors, a Chinese auction, a cornhole tournament, a 50/50 raffle and other games for kids.

There will also be a DJ and wood carving demonstrations. All proceeds will go to benefit the community center.