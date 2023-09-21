MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum will host an open air market at the museum at 1755 State Highway 345 on Saturday, September 23.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. This year’s market is the largest to date and features small businesses selling local handmade, homegrown, and value-added products.

The museum grounds showcase various historic buildings and exhibits, many of which will be open for enjoyment during the show. The museum will also host a lunch menu through 2:00pm to support their ongoing projects and programs.

The admission fee for the show is $5 per person and benefits ongoing programming for the chamber and the museum.

The 2023 Open-Air Market is made possible with the support of the County Chamber’s Leadership Circle Sponsors, The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence County and United Helpers, and complimentary waste removal services from Casella Waste Management.

The Power & Equipment Museum is located at 1755 State Hwy 345 in Madrid, NY. For a full list of details, see the event on www.VisitSTLC.com. For more information, call 315-386-4000.