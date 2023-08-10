The United Way of Northern New York will hold its Race United, which was formerly known as the Race Against Poverty, will be Saturday, September 23.

The event will start at the Liberty Building at 210 Court Street in Watertown. The event consists of the actual race portion, which will be a scavenger hunt with stops at local businesses in downtown Watertown where teams of two must complete challenges at each stop for a clue to the next location.

An afterparty will happen at the Liberty Building starting at noon. The race will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to wrap up between 11:30 a.m. and noon. The after party features food, music, chances to bid on silent auction items, and the opportunity to swap stories with other racers.

For more information or to register, visit the race’s homepage.