CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Walk will be Saturday, September 24.

The walk will be at Cerow Recreation Park Pavilion at 615 East Line Road in Clayton. The cost is $20 and registration begins at 11 a.m. with the walk starting at noon. It will be a five-kilometer trail walk.

Donations for raffles are still being accepted at this time. For more information, email suicideawarenessclayton@gmail.com.