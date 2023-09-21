WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown edition of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Sunday, September 24 at Thompson Park.
The walk will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday. For more information or to register, visit alz.org/CNYWalk.
