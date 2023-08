CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Clayton Lions Club will host its second annual roast pork dinner on Monday, September 25 at Natali’s C-Way Restaurant on 37067 Route 12 in Clayton.

The meal will cost $15 and will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Pork, mashed potatoes, dressing, squash and a roll will be included with the meal.