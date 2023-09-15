POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SLC Arts and the Potsdam Public Library will host local poet Karyn Crispo, as a part of the ongoing Art/Work Speaker Series on Monday, September 25 at the Potsdam Public Library.

A poet, author, and teacher, Karyn Crispo’s collection of poems, Building a Second Home, was nominated for the Massachusetts Book Award and the Pen New England Literary Award.

Crispo leads writing workshops for those incarcerated at the local county jail and is an advocate for restorative justice.

The Art/Work Speaker series is free and open to the public. The Potsdam Public Library is located at 2 Park Street in Potsdam.