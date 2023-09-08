CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host its next business networking event on Tuesday, September 26 at Applewood Orchards, which was formerly known as Fobare Fruits.

The event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will cost $10 to assist with food costs. There will also be a cash bar with alcoholic beverages. The event will be at the 176 Johnson Road location in Rensselaer Falls.

For more information on the event or to register, click the link here. For any questions on the event, contact Workforce Coordinator Laura Pearson at Laura@SLCchamber.org.