LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lowville Lions Club will host its 8th Annual Garage Sale this month at the Lewis County Fairgrounds from Thursday, September 28 through Saturday, September 30.

The sale will be located at the Lewis County Fairgrounds at 5485 Bostwick Street in Lowville. The event will be inside the Leroy Nichols Building.

Here are the hours for upcoming sale

September 28-29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

September 30: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.