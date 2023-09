WATERTOWN, NY. (WWTI) – The St. Anthony’s Altar Rosary spaghetti dinner will be Thursday, September 28 in the Monsignor Sechi Hall at St. Anthony’s Church on 850 Arsenal Street.

The dinner will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for children. Takeouts are available and anyone attending the dinner is asked to bring their own containers.