WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County will host a car seat check event at the North Country Family Health Center at 238 Arsenal Street on Friday, September 29.

The event will run all day from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and a car seat technician will help make sure car seats installed correctly.

The technician will also teach people how to use and install a car seat on their own. For more information, call (315) 782-4900.