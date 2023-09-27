WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at Wellesley Island State Park will host a stargazing event called Night Sky Adventure on Friday, September 29.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is an evening of star and moon gazing on the night of the Harvest Full Moon.

Enjoy learning about the night sky and how to identify stars, constellations and more. All of this will be accompanied by a fire and smores.

Anyone attending is asked to meet at the Wellesley Island State park Pavilion. Be sure to dress for weather and bring a flashlight and water bottle. For more information please call 315-482-2479.