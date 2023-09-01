ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Adams Fire Department will host its 114th annual Labor Day weekend Sunday, September 3 and Monday, September 4 at 6 North Main Street in Adams.

Both days will have a chicken barbecue with halves and dinners available at the firemen’s food stand. There will also be beer available at the stand. Fried dough will be on sale by the ladies auxiliary.

There will also be the royal flush dunking booth and other games and bounce houses for the kids. Pick-a-prize raffle with lots of items to win.

Sunday will festivities run from noon until 11 p.m. while Monday will go from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be a double elimination cornhole tournament starting at noon on Sunday. DJ Travis will be at the pavilion from noon until 5 p.m. The 10th Mountain Rock Band Avalanche will play from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gridlock Park will be from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The parade will be on Monday at 11 a.m. with Full Circle Band and the 10th Mountain Band providing entertainment.