MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Massena Hospital Foundation is hosting the inaugural St. Lawrence Superhero 5K Challenge at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 at Richard’s Landing Bike Trail in Louisville.

The cost is $25 for runners 10 years of age and older. It is a family friendly event with the entirety of the race taking place on the Richards Landing Bike Trail – a wide, crushed gravel trail that runs along the mighty St. Lawrence River. The first 100 finishers will receive a St. Lawrence Superhero 5K Challenge medal sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Registration information can be found on the Massena Hospital Facebook page, on line at https://forms.gle/Rizh7eex51cH8CWT8. Registrations can also be made at the Foundation office (the former gift shop) at Massena Hospital, or by calling 315-769-4273.

Proceeds from the St. Lawrence Superhero 5K Challenge will be used toward ongoing fundraising projects at Massena Hospital. For more information on this and other Massena Hospital Foundation events, call Julianne Fowler, event coordinator, at 315-769-4273 or Julia Rose, Foundation Director, at 315-769-4602.